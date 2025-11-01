Woman Journalist Chased And Attacked On Delhi Expressways, Accused Arrested

The journalist, returning home from work past midnight, was allegedly chased and attacked by two men on a scooter before police tracked and arrested them.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi journalist chase, woman journalist attacked, Delhi expressway crime
The accused are being interrogated, and police said investigations are under way to establish if they were involved in other such incidents. Photo: Pexels; Representative image
Summary
  • A woman journalist was allegedly chased and attacked by two men on Delhi expressways after midnight.

  • The suspects smashed her car’s rear window before fleeing; she alerted police.

  • CCTV footage helped police identify and arrest both accused within hours.

A midnight drive home turned traumatic for a woman journalist when two men on a scooter allegedly chased her across Delhi's expressways, tried to block her way and smashed her car's rear windscreen with a stick, police said. PTI reported that the accused were arrested within hours.

The 35-year-old woman, who works as a producer with a private television news channel, was returning to her Vasant Kunj home from her Noida Sector 129 office in the intervening night of October 30 and 31. Around 12:45 am on the Mahamaya flyover, two men on a scooter allegedly began following her after she overtook them.

“They tried to block my way and gestured for me to stop. I ignored them at first, but they continued chasing me. When my car halted in traffic, the pillion rider banged on my windscreen and tried to open the door. Later, he took out a stick and smashed my rear window when I was near DND,” the journalist said in an audio clip.

Panicked and fearing for her safety, she called a colleague who advised her to keep driving and not stop. She continued, reaching near the Ashram flyover towards Lajpat Nagar, where she sought help from taxi drivers and called the Police Control Room around 1:30 am.

A Lajpat Nagar police team arrived promptly and ensured her safety. As the incident had occurred within Sun Light Colony police station's jurisdiction, a case was registered there and multiple teams were formed to identify and apprehend the culprits.

According to PTI, CCTV footage from the route and nearby areas was examined and within hours both accused were traced and detained. They were identified as Shubham and Deepak, who had earlier been involved in an Arms Act case registered at the Dabri police station this year, an officer said.

The accused are being interrogated, and police said investigations are under way to establish if they were involved in other such incidents. The officer also stated that every distress call from women is being treated with seriousness and urgency.

(With inputs from PTI)

