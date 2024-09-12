National

2 Trainee Army Officers Attacked, Their Female Friend Raped During Picnic In MP's Indore

The officers had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends, the officer said. At about 2 am on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, the officer added.

The officers had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends Photo: Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal/ANI
Two trainee Army officers were attacked by miscreants in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the wee hours of Wednesday and one of their two women friends there were also raped while all of them were out on a picnic, police said.

The officers, aged 23 and 24, are undergoing Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town, news agency PTI quoted Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore as saying.

The officers had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday along with two female friends, Hirore said. At about 2 am on Wednesday, seven unidentified men arrived near the picnic spot on Mhow-Mandleshwar road and started beating up one of the officers sitting in a car and also the women, he added.

The second officer, who was away from the car, managed to inform his seniors about the incident, after which police reached the spot, Hirore said.

Seeing the police, the miscreants fled the spot.

All four victims were brought to Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination at about 6.30 am and as per doctors, there were signs of injuries on the officers' bodies, Hirore said, adding that the medical examination confirmed that the miscreants had raped one of the women.

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections pertaining to loot, dacoity, rape and under the Arms Act has been registered."

Police have launched a manhunt for the miscreants, SP Vasal said.

