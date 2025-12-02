Woman Alleges Police Role in Lover’s Murder After ‘Corpse Wedding’

Nanded woman accuses two cops of provoking her brother to kill her partner; police order probe after her viral plea for justice.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
crime
Woman Alleges Police Role in Lover’s Murder After ‘Corpse Wedding’ Photo: | representational image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aanchal alleges two Itwara police officials encouraged her brother to kill Saksham.

  • SP orders probe; family members already arrested for caste-linked murder.

  • Woman “marries” partner’s corpse and demands capital punishment for accused.

"Several cases were registered against them. Blood is like water for them. They have been to the jail earlier and settled everything through adjustments with the police", she alleged. A day after "marrying" her lover's corpse, a 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Monday alleged that two cops from Itwara police station assisted in his murder.

According to Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar, an additional SP-rank officer will investigate the claims.

On social media, videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's conduct at the deceased's house and her demand that her relatives be hanged for the murder went viral.

Nanded Woman ‘Marries’ Slain Lover, Seeks Death for Her Kin - Representational Image
Nanded Woman ‘Marries’ Slain Lover, Seeks Death for Her Kin

BY PTI

Police have detained Mamidwar's two brothers- Himesh and Sahil (25)- and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), in connection with the murder of Saksham Tate (20), which was prima facie a consequence of caste problems between the victim and Aanchal.

"On the day of murder, my brother Himesh took me to Itwara police station in Nanded in the morning and asked me to file a complaint against Saksham," she told PTI Videos.

Related Content
Related Content

Aanchal said she refused to file fake complaints.

"Two police officials provoked him (Himesh), saying that he should go kill the man, whom I love, rather than getting into a fight with other people," Aanchal said, adding that Himesh challenged them to visit the police station after killing Saksham.

“My brother was very angry. He told the police officials that he would come to the police station after killing Saksham. Then he killed him. My only demand is that the accused (her brother and father) must be punished the same way Saksham died... Now I have married him and will stay with his family. I will take care of them," she added.

Reacting to the allegations, SP Abinash Kumar said Aanchal didn't raise any such claim earlier.

"However, we have taken her statement on record. An Additional SP-rank officer will conduct the inquiry into this allegation", he told PTI.

Recalling the sequence of events, Aanchal asserted that her family members had abruptly decided to travel to their relatives in the nearby town of Manwat. Her brother and father were taken from the relative's home by the police.

Aanchal stated that while reading a newspaper at the Itwara police station on November 28, she learnt of Saksham's murder.

She also claimed that her brothers and father don't hesitate to beat anyone.

"Several cases were registered against them. Blood is like water for them. They have been to the jail earlier and settled everything through adjustments with the police", she alleged.

According to authorities, Saksham (20) was standing with his companions in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight broke out between him and Himesh Mamidwar.

Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet entering his ribcage, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, a police official said.

While Saksham's last rituals were being prepared, Aanchal arrived at his home on Friday night. Then, in distress, Aanchal "married" his body, saying that this would make their love "immortal." Later, addressing reporters, she also wanted capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.

"I was in love with Saksham for the past three years, but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged," Aanchal said.

She said that she planned to stay in Saksham's house from now forth.

Police said Saksham and the main accused, Himesh, are both history-sheeters and were formerly close friends.

The Mamidwar household disapproved of Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's inability to put an end to it ultimately resulted in the latter's murder and a spectacular "wedding," according to the police.

Six persons have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and other offences in the case recorded under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, an Itwara police station official said.

Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days, he added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution