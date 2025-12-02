Woman Alleges Police Role in Lover’s Murder After ‘Corpse Wedding’

According to authorities, Saksham (20) was standing with his companions in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight broke out between him and Himesh Mamidwar.



Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet entering his ribcage, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, a police official said.



While Saksham's last rituals were being prepared, Aanchal arrived at his home on Friday night. Then, in distress, Aanchal "married" his body, saying that this would make their love "immortal." Later, addressing reporters, she also wanted capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.