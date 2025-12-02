Woman Alleges Police Role in Lover’s Murder After ‘Corpse Wedding’

Aanchal alleges two Itwara police officials encouraged her brother to kill Saksham.
SP orders probe; family members already arrested for caste-linked murder.
Woman “marries” partner’s corpse and demands capital punishment for accused.
"Several cases were registered against them. Blood is like water for them. They have been to the jail earlier and settled everything through adjustments with the police", she alleged. A day after "marrying" her lover's corpse, a 21-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Monday alleged that two cops from Itwara police station assisted in his murder.
According to Superintendent of Police Abinash Kumar, an additional SP-rank officer will investigate the claims.
On social media, videos of Aanchal Mamidwar's conduct at the deceased's house and her demand that her relatives be hanged for the murder went viral.
Police have detained Mamidwar's two brothers- Himesh and Sahil (25)- and their father, Gajanan Mamidwar (45), in connection with the murder of Saksham Tate (20), which was prima facie a consequence of caste problems between the victim and Aanchal.
"On the day of murder, my brother Himesh took me to Itwara police station in Nanded in the morning and asked me to file a complaint against Saksham," she told PTI Videos.
Aanchal said she refused to file fake complaints.
"Two police officials provoked him (Himesh), saying that he should go kill the man, whom I love, rather than getting into a fight with other people," Aanchal said, adding that Himesh challenged them to visit the police station after killing Saksham.
“My brother was very angry. He told the police officials that he would come to the police station after killing Saksham. Then he killed him. My only demand is that the accused (her brother and father) must be punished the same way Saksham died... Now I have married him and will stay with his family. I will take care of them," she added.
Reacting to the allegations, SP Abinash Kumar said Aanchal didn't raise any such claim earlier.
"However, we have taken her statement on record. An Additional SP-rank officer will conduct the inquiry into this allegation", he told PTI.
Recalling the sequence of events, Aanchal asserted that her family members had abruptly decided to travel to their relatives in the nearby town of Manwat. Her brother and father were taken from the relative's home by the police.
Aanchal stated that while reading a newspaper at the Itwara police station on November 28, she learnt of Saksham's murder.
She also claimed that her brothers and father don't hesitate to beat anyone.
"Several cases were registered against them. Blood is like water for them. They have been to the jail earlier and settled everything through adjustments with the police", she alleged.
According to authorities, Saksham (20) was standing with his companions in the old Ganj area on Thursday evening when a fight broke out between him and Himesh Mamidwar.
Himesh allegedly fired at Saksham, the bullet entering his ribcage, and then smashed a tile on his head, killing him on the spot, a police official said.
While Saksham's last rituals were being prepared, Aanchal arrived at his home on Friday night. Then, in distress, Aanchal "married" his body, saying that this would make their love "immortal." Later, addressing reporters, she also wanted capital punishment for her father and brothers for murdering Saksham.
"I was in love with Saksham for the past three years, but my father opposed our relationship over caste differences. My family often threatened to kill Saksham, and now my father and brothers, Himesh and Sahil, have done it. I want justice. I want the accused to be hanged," Aanchal said.
She said that she planned to stay in Saksham's house from now forth.
Police said Saksham and the main accused, Himesh, are both history-sheeters and were formerly close friends.
The Mamidwar household disapproved of Aanchal's relationship with Saksham, but the couple's inability to put an end to it ultimately resulted in the latter's murder and a spectacular "wedding," according to the police.
Six persons have been charged with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and other offences in the case recorded under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Arms Act, an Itwara police station official said.
Those arrested have been remanded in police custody for three days, he added.