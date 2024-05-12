National

Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway

Burari Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, both located in different parts of the city, received the threatening emails, prompting immediate action from the authorities.

Burari Hospital
Photo: Burari Hospital
info_icon

Two hospitals in Delhi were evacuated on Friday after receiving bomb threats via email, just days after over 100 schools in the region received similar threats.

Multiple teams of bomb disposal squads and fire officials rushed to the hospitals, and a thorough search operation was conducted. However, no suspicious devices or explosives were found, police said in a statement.

BY Outlook Web Desk

"We received an email regarding a bomb threat at Burari Hospital. Our local police and bomb disposal teams are at the hospital, and nothing suspicious has been found yet," said DCP (north) Manoj Meena.

Similarly, DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram confirmed that a detailed search was conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, but no suspicious device was found.

The first call was received by fire officials at 3:15 pm from Burari Hospital, and the second call from Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital around 4:26 pm. The searches are still ongoing at both hospitals.

The police are investigating the source of the emails and are working to trace the individuals responsible for spreading panic in the city.

This incident comes just a week after over 100 schools in Delhi and Gujarat's Ahmedabad received similar bomb threats via email, which were later deemed to be hoaxes.

On May 2, emails were sent to 131 schools in Delhi, five in Gurugram, and three in Noida and Greater Noida. Similarly, on May 5, three schools in Ahmedabad received identical threats.

