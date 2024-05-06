After Delhi, 6 Schools In Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Through Email

Around six schools in Ahmedabad have received bomb threat via emails on Monday.
This comes a few days after several schools in Delhi NCR received similar threat mails causing chaos among students and the security administration.
According to a Time Of India report, the schools that received such mails are - Asia school in Gurukul, Anand Niketan in Thaltej, DPS Bopal, HBK school in Memnagar, Zebar school in Thaltej, Cosmos Castle International school on SG road, and two Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chandkheda and Shahibaug cantonment.
DCP reportedly said, "No need to panic, exaggerate...5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast...we are checking. No need to give too much hype...people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day."
Reportedly, state police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have reached the specific locations for further investigation.
Over 200 schools in Delhi-NCR on May 1 received a hoax bomb threat via e-mail which led to widespread panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes and ask parents to pick their wards from the schools.
PTI report said that the investigators have used their social media intelligence teams to examine the e-mail ID -- 'sawariim@mail.ru', and that they have approached the Russian company to trace the IP (internet protocol) address of the device from which the e-mail was sent.