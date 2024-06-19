Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; PM In Bihar Today

Top News LIVE: IndiGo Chennai-Mumbai Flight Gets Bomb Threat
A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message. The flight landed safely in Mumbai around 10:30 pm.
IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to a isolation bay. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."
Latest News June 19 LIVE: Bengaluru Couple Orders Xbox On Amazon, Gets Snake In Package
A couple in Karnataka's Bengaluru found a snake in the package they ordered online from Amazon App on Sunday, June 16. The duo had ordered Xbox controller from Amazon.
Sharing a video of the package on social media, the woman said Amazon's customer support put them on hold for over two hours, forcing them to handle the situation all by themselves "in the middle of the night."
Delhi Weather News LIVE: City Logs Max Temp Of 44 Deg C, 5 Notches Above Normal
Hot surfaced winds seared Delhi on Tuesday as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, over five notches above the normal. Delhi also recorded its highest minimum temperature of this summer season at 33.8 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday, which implies that Monday night was the warmest of the season.
Delhi was on a red alert which, according to IMD's colour codes, demands urgent action. The city experienced heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most places.
In Delhi's other weather stations such as Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa the maximum temperatures crossed the 46 degrees Celsius mark. The relative humidity oscillated between 61 and 29 per cent during the day.
World News LIVE: UK Military's Bulk Carrier Sinks After Attack By Yemen Houthis
British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one on board, reports AP.
India News LIVE: Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails
Over 50 hospitals in Mumbai including Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital and others received bomb threat emails. Mumbai Police said that the emails have been sent using a VPN Network.
Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital and St George Hospital were also among those who received the threat. Police official said that the identity of the sender and the reason behind the threat are yet to be determined. READ FULL STORY
Breaking News Today: PM Modi In Bihar Today
PM Modi will be in Bihar on Wednesday, June 19, where he will inaugurate the campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.
Top News Today LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP's Daughter Runs BMW Over Man Sleeping
A speeding car, allegedly driven by YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, ran over a man sleeping on a pavement in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, causing his death, police said on Tuesday.
The woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the spot immediately after the incident, police said. The deceased has been identified as Surya, 21, a painter.
"He was sleeping on a pavement in Besant Nagar on Monday night, and a luxury car with a woman behind the wheel ran over him, killing him," news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.
Top News LIVE: Key Developments From Yesterday
In case you missed, here are the top developments that hit headlines yesterday:
