National

Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; PM In Bihar Today

Breaking News, June 19, LIVE Updates: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live coverage of national and international events. From the NEET-UG 2024 exam row to weather updates and T20 World Cup, our blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates on the most significant news and developments.

O
Outlook Web Desk
19 June 2024
19 June 2024
PM Modi was in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday PTI

Top News LIVE: IndiGo Chennai-Mumbai Flight Gets Bomb Threat

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message. The flight landed safely in Mumbai around 10:30 pm.

IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to a isolation bay. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."


Latest News June 19 LIVE: Bengaluru Couple Orders Xbox On Amazon, Gets Snake In Package 

A couple in Karnataka's Bengaluru found a snake in the package they ordered online from Amazon App on Sunday, June 16. The duo had ordered Xbox controller from Amazon.

Sharing a video of the package on social media, the woman said Amazon's customer support put them on hold for over two hours, forcing them to handle the situation all by themselves "in the middle of the night."

Delhi Weather News LIVE: City Logs Max Temp Of 44 Deg C, 5 Notches Above Normal

Hot surfaced winds seared Delhi on Tuesday as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, over five notches above the normal. Delhi also recorded its highest minimum temperature of this summer season at 33.8 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Tuesday, which implies that Monday night was the warmest of the season.

Delhi was on a red alert which, according to IMD's colour codes, demands urgent action. The city experienced heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in most places.

In Delhi's other weather stations such as Najafgarh, Pitampura, and Pusa the maximum temperatures crossed the 46 degrees Celsius mark. The relative humidity oscillated between 61 and 29 per cent during the day.

World News LIVE: UK Military's Bulk Carrier Sinks After Attack By Yemen Houthis

British military says bulk carrier Tutor sinks after attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels believed to have killed one on board, reports AP.

India News LIVE: Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails

Over 50 hospitals in Mumbai including Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital and others received bomb threat emails. Mumbai Police said that the emails have been sent using a VPN Network.

Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital and St George Hospital were also among those who received the threat. Police official said that the identity of the sender and the reason behind the threat are yet to be determined. READ FULL STORY

Breaking News Today: PM Modi In Bihar Today

PM Modi will be in Bihar on Wednesday, June 19, where he will inaugurate the campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Top News Today LIVE: Rajya Sabha MP's Daughter Runs BMW Over Man Sleeping

A speeding car, allegedly driven by YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, ran over a man sleeping on a pavement in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, causing his death, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and another lady accompanying her fled from the spot immediately after the incident, police said. The deceased has been identified as Surya, 21, a painter.

"He was sleeping on a pavement in Besant Nagar on Monday night, and a luxury car with a woman behind the wheel ran over him, killing him," news agency PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Top News LIVE: Key Developments From Yesterday

In case you missed, here are the top developments that hit headlines yesterday:

Breaking News, June 19 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today

Welcome to Outlook India's Breaking News Live Blog, through which we bring you real-time updates on major events and developments across the globe. Here’s a look at top events and developments in focus today:

Weather updates from across the country,

T20 World Cup,

PM Modi's Bihar visit,

Latest in Israel-Hamas war and more.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bomb Threats To Flights, Hospitals, Colleges Across Country; PM In Bihar Today
  2. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  5. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  2. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  3. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  4. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  5. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
Sports News
  1. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Records For Guler, Ronaldo And Pepe As Group F Begins With A Bang
  2. T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson Rejects New Zealand Central Contract, Relinquishes White-Ball Captaincy
  3. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; Croatia Vs Albania At Euro 2024
  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage In Numbers
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe's Participation Remains In Doubt As France Play The Waiting Game
World News
  1. Krispy Kreme Launches FRIENDS-Inspired Doughnuts, But Leaves American Fans Disappointed: Here's Why
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  4. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  5. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games