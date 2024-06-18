Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway

Over 50 hospitals in Mumbai including Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital and others received bomb threat emails. Mumbai Police said that the emails have been sent using a VPN Network.
Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital and St George Hospital were also among those who received the threat. Police official said that the identity of the sender and the reason behind the threat are yet to be determined.
According to Lokmat Times, the threat email was sent from an email ID on Beeble.com, a site with it server located in Cyprus.
Police officials said that the same email was sent to over 50 hospitals, adding that they were informed of the situation as soon as the hospitals received the threats.
Soon after, police and bomb squads conducted thorough searches at these hospitals, but did not find any suspicious object, the report said.
Just as this development came in, Mumbai's Hinduja College of Commerce also received a threat email which said that the college would blown up with a bomb.
Again, local police and bomb squad rushed to the spot and launched a probe, searching the premises. But nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said.
Mumbai's VP Road Police Station is probing this matter, they said.
This comes on a day where as many as 41 airports across India received bomb threat emails. From Delhi to Chennai to Patna to Jaipur, airport authorities sprung into action, activating anti-sabotage protocols and tightening security at the premises.
Officials had noted that the threat emails were received from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com.
It is suspected that an online group called "KNR" is behind these hoax threat emails. This is reportedly the same group which sent similar emails to several schools in Delhi-NCR on May 1, 2024.
The emails received by the airports carried almost the identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die."
News agency PTI reported citing sources said that the airport put into action contingency plans and carried out anti-sabotage checks after recommendations from their respective Bomb Threat Assessment Committees.
Notably, similar hoax emails were sent to several airports in April as well. Indian cyber crime agencies have been working to find the origin of these emails that have been sent from abroad.
(With agency inputs)