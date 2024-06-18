National

Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment

Narendra Modi In Varanasi: PM Modi in Varanasi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer

PM Modi will visit Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 8 PM
In his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Tuesday after assuming office for the third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan and release Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers.

PM Modi will also take part in Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Tuesday, June 18.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi won from his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi for the third consecutive time.

PM Modi Varanasi Visit | Key Points

PM-KISAN Instalment: After being sworn in as prime minister for the third time, PM Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare. In continuation of this commitment, He in Varanasi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.

  • Ganga Aarti At Dashashwamedh Ghat: At around 7 PM, Modi will witness Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. He will also perform 'pooja' and 'darshan' at the Kashi Vishwanath temple at around 8 PM, an official statement said. Varanasi district media in-charge of BJP, Arvind Mishra said the prime minister is coming to Kashi to express his gratitude to the voters of his constituency.

  • Krishi Sakhis Certificates: During the event in Varanasi, the prime minister will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) as Krishi Sakhis. Krishi Sakhi Convergence Program (KSCP) aims to transform rural India through the empowerment of rural women as Krishi Sakhi, by imparting training and certification of Krishi Sakhis as Para-extension Workers. This certification course also aligns with the objectives of the "Lakhpati Didi" Program.

PM Modi Bihar Visit | Key Points

  • PM Modi will be in Bihar on Wednesday, June 19, where he will inaugurate the campus of the Nalanda University in Rajgir. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

  • In Bihar, the prime minister will inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University which is conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent people, including the Head of Missions of 17 Countries. The campus has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900.

  • The campus has two auditoria having a capacity of 300 seats each. It has a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students. It also has various other facilities including International Centre, amphitheatre that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, faculty club and sports complex among others.

  • The campus is a 'Net Zero' green campus. It is self-sustainable with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plant, water recycling plant for reusing waste water, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities.

  • The original Nalanda University, established around 1,600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities of the world. In 2016, the ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site.

