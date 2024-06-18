Modi In Varanasi Today In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, To Release PM-KISAN Instalment

PM-KISAN Instalment: After being sworn in as prime minister for the third time, PM Modi signed his first file authorising the release of 17th instalment of PM Kisan Nidhi reflecting the commitment of the government towards farmer welfare. In continuation of this commitment, He in Varanasi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer. So far, more than 11 crore eligible farmer families have received benefits of more than Rs. 3.04 lakh crore under PM-KISAN.