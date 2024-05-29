Some poignant experiences had nothing to do with the story I was chasing. Last month, in April, I was in Daalmandi, a Muslim-dominated locality in Varanasi, trying to understand the effects of the Gyanvapi controversy on the locals. Several of them refused to talk to me. I finally found an old man, wearing a kurta-pyjama and a prayer cap, who agreed. He was too deep in his own issues though—related to a familial property dispute—to talk about the city’s changing contours. But as he recounted his struggles (“I don’t even have a home, I’m also human”)—at around three in the afternoon, in a gully overflowing with buyers, shops, bikes—he wept. I stood there, numb. Should I comfort him? Should I continue to ask questions? Should I apologise? “Look at me. I don’t have enough money to buy a watch or a ring,” he showed his wrist, as if fact checking his own penury. “I can’t buy a mobile, I can’t buy good clothes.” I couldn’t help but apologise, then tried my best: “Tell me something: Are you chewing Banarasi paan? What’s so special about it?” The distraction helped. He smiled.