The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi

The Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, where Hindus perform cremations
Devotees in Varanasi heading towards a temple
Trash litter a lane in Daalmandi, Varanasi
A devotee reveres Lord Shiva—also known as Mahadev (the greatest God)—on her forehead
Boat rides near the ghats of Varanasi
Evening aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat
The revamped road leading to the Dashashwamedh Ghat
The road leading to the Dashashwamedh Ghat
The priests at Mukti Bhawan, where devout Hindus check in to literally die
A room on the terrace in Ustad Bismillah Khan’s house, where the sitar maestro lived and practiced
The NaMo Ghat in Varanasi
An old saadhu in a gully in Varanasi