Chennai-Mumbai, Delhi-Dubai Flights To Hospitals, Colleges Across India: Bomb Threat Saga Continues | Key Points

Bomb threats have been going to hospitals, flights, colleges and establishments across the country over the past few weeks, with same happening on Tuesday, June 18, as well. From colleges in Mumbai and Kolkata to airport in Nagpur and even the Meghalaya High Court, bomb threat triggered alarm on Tuesday across states.
The latest bomb threat was to a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai which landed safely at its destination at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.
Bomb Threat News | Top Points
Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight: A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai received a bomb threat message. The flight landed safely in Mumbai around 10:30 pm. IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to a isolation bay. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area."
41 Airports Get Bomb Threats: A total 41 airports, including in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur, received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, prompting authorities to scramble contingency measures and carry out anti-sabotage checks that lasted hours, and each of them was found to be a hoax, official sources said. Security was beefed up as agencies swept the airport terminals after the emails were received around 12.40 pm from the ID exhumedyou888@gmail.com. The airports in Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vadodara, Coimbatore and Jabalpur were among those that received the hoax threats.
Maharashtra: More than 60 establishments in Mumbai, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), prominent hospitals and colleges received emails threatening bomb blasts, following which searches were carried out although nothing suspicious was found in them, a police official said on Tuesday. Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road in Thane district on Monday received an email threatening a bomb blast though it was declared a hoax after police carried out a thorough search of the premises, an official said.
The emails received on Tuesday were similar to those received on Monday, an official said adding that there was a bomb threat to prominent private, state and civic-run hospitals and colleges across the city. As an investigation was underway, similar bomb threat emails were received by the BMC and other establishments, he said. During the probe, the Mumbai police conducted security checks of those establishments and later it came to light that somebody played a mischief as nothing suspicious was found at all these places, he said.
West Bengal: Authorities of the state-run SSKM Hospital and Rabindra Bharati University on Tuesday received bomb threat emails, prompting a search and the police to launch an investigation. However, the threat mails turned out to be hoax. Teams comprising police personnel and bomb squad members were sent to both the places, but the search did not yield anything, an officer said. The cyber section of the Kolkata Police has started an investigation to trace the source of the emails, he said.
Bihar: Authorities at the Patna airport on Tuesday received a bomb threat by email, following which a thorough search of the facility was conducted and security beefed up, officials said. “A bomb threat through email was received at the Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport, besides 41 other airports. The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) Meeting was convened… and it found the threat to be non-specific,” Airport Director Anchal Prakash said.
Rajasthan: Jaipur airport received a bomb threat on Tuesday prompting authorities to security agencies jointly conducted a thorough investigation. Police and CISF searched the premises after the airport management received a bomb threat via email. The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found, police said. The airport authorities received similar threats in April. Earlier in the day, a private college also got a bomb blast threat which turned out to be a hoax.
Delhi: A Dubai-bound plane which was to take from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday, authorities said. "On Monday, at 9.35 am an email was received in DIAL office, of the IGI Airport with the threat of bomb inside Delhi to Dubai flight," a senior police officer said. No bomb was found when the plane was checked, the officer said.