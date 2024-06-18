National

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit All-Time High In Early Trade

Among the 30 Sensex companies these were the biggest gainers: Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever.

File representative image
Going up for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 334.03 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,326.80 Photo: File representative image
info_icon

Opening after three days, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday hit their new all-time high levels in early trade, aided by firm trends in global markets, buying in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Going up for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 334.03 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,326.80, according to figures cited in a news agency PTI report.

The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, went up by 108.25 points to hit its new all-time high of 23,573.85.

Among the 30 Sensex companies these were the biggest gainers: Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever.

Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Indian stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were closed on Monday, June 17, on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024.

All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) were also shut on Monday for Bakrid.

