National

Stock Market Holidays 2024: BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakrid

All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) are also shut on Monday for Bakrid.

File image
The equity trading in the Indian share market will resume on Tuesday, June 18 Photo: File image
info_icon

Indian stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Monday, June 17, on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024.

All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) are also shut on Monday for Bakrid.

Check NSE Holiday List HERE

Check BSE Holiday List HERE

Meanwhile, the commodities trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed for the morning session on Monday and will open for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

The equity trading in the Indian share market will resume on Tuesday, June 18.

On Friday, June 14, Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra amid encouraging export data.

Going up for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77.

During the day, BSE Sensex jumped 270.4 points or 0.35 per cent to 77,081.30.

The NSE Nifty picked up 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to closed at a record high of 23,465.60. Intra-day, it rose 91.5 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,490.40.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  2. Kanchanjungha Express Collides With Goods Train Near Bengal's New Jalpaiguri, Rescue Op On
  3. 'My Entry Has Begun': Late TN CM Jayalaithaa's Confidant Sasikala Announces Re-entry To AIADMK
  4. Stock Market Holidays 2024: BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakrid
  5. BJP Central Team In Kolkata To Assess Post-Poll Violence, Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'If Mamata Believes In...'
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Earns In Double Digit On First Sunday
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests YouTuber From Rajasthan For Issuing Death Threats To Salman Khan
  3. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Pratiksha Honmukhe Quashes Rumours Of Her Dating Shehzada Dhami, Says They Are 'Good Friends'
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Bonding With Zaheer Iqbal's Family Ahead Of Their Wedding - Check Viral Pic Inside
  5. Nia Sharma On Her Absence From TV: It Was A Conscious Decision
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  2. Ukraine At UEFA Euro 2024: Coach Serhiy Rebrov Says People Back Home Want His Side To Show The 'Spirit Of UKR'
  3. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s
  4. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  5. Bhajan Kaur Secures Olympic Archery Berth With Gold At Final Qualifier
World News
  1. Ecuador: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide, 6 Dead, 19 Injured; Rescue Ops Underway
  2. Indian National, Accused Of Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Khalistani Terrorist Pannun, Extradited To US
  3. The Unsung Indian Worker
  4. Hajj Pilgrimage: At least 19 Die In Saudi Arabia As Temperatures Rise
  5. Germany: Police Shoot Man With Axe Ahead Of Euros Match
Latest Stories
  1. Neeraj Chopra In The Spotlight At Paavo Nurmi Games 2024: Athletes, Events, Streaming - All You Need to Know
  2. EVM Row: Notice Issued On Mobile Phone Used 'Unauthorisedly' At Mumbai North West Counting Centre
  3. Employment Migration At Saturation Point; Student Migration On The Rise: Survey
  4. Breaking News June 17 LIVE: Encounter On In J&K's Bandipora; 4 Maoists Gunned Down By Security Forces In Jharkhand
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Belgium Vs Slovakia At UEFA Euro 2024; Bryson DeChambeau Wins US Open Golf
  6. Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: Dutch Knocked Out; SL Sign Off With 83-Run Win
  7. Nepal Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Win By 21 Runs, March Into Super 8s