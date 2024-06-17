Stock Market Holidays 2024: BSE, NSE Closed Today For Bakrid

Indian stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on Monday, June 17, on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024.
All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) are also shut on Monday for Bakrid.
Meanwhile, the commodities trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is closed for the morning session on Monday and will open for the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.
The equity trading in the Indian share market will resume on Tuesday, June 18.
On Friday, June 14, Sensex and Nifty hit their new closing lifetime highs, following buying in market heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra amid encouraging export data.
Going up for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.87 points or 0.24 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 76,992.77.
During the day, BSE Sensex jumped 270.4 points or 0.35 per cent to 77,081.30.
The NSE Nifty picked up 66.70 points or 0.29 per cent to closed at a record high of 23,465.60. Intra-day, it rose 91.5 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of 23,490.40.