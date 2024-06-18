National

Maharashtra: Congress Worker Washes State Chief Nana Patole's Feet, Video Goes Viral|On Cam

As the ruling BJP slammed Nana Patole over 'insulting' his party workers, the Maharashtra Congress chief later channeled the accusation to the ruling party itself citing a lack of tap connection in the area that led the worker to wash his feet.

PTI
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole sparked a fresh row on Tuesday as a video showing a party worker washing his feet went viral. As per reports, the questionable incident took place when Patole visited Wadegaon to attend an event today. The viral video showed a party worker pouring water on Patole's feet and cleaning them with his hands as the Congress leader exits the vehicle.

As the ruling BJP slammed Patole over 'insulting' his party workers, the Maharashtra Congress chief later channeled the accusation to the ruling party itself citing a lack of tap connection in the area that led the worker to wash his feet.

What did Nana Patole say?

Responding to the BJP's allegations, Nana Patole later said his feet got muddied after taking part in a procession of the holy symbolic footprints of Saint Gajanan Maharaj.

"I had gone to Akola to seek the blessings of Gajanan Maharaj at a ground where palkhi was kept during an ongoing yatra. The ground was muddy and my feet got soiled. So I washed my feet while our worker poured water on it. I do everything in broad daylight. I am not ashamed of anything," Patole said.

"The worker was pouring water (on my feet). There was no tap - 'Har ghar mein nal, har ghar mein jal' (a reference to BJP's water guarantee). Otherwise I would have used water from the tap," he added.

BJP slams Congress, seeks apology

Questioning the true culture of the grand old party, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said, "In a shocking video, a Congress worker is seen washing Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole’s feet. It is the same party that went around lying to the Dalits that if BJP comes to power they will change the Constitution and remove reservation. And now this. How is this acceptable?"

Lashing out at Paole, BJP MP Bhupender Yadav also said, "Maharashtra ,Congress chief Nana Patole didn't just get his feet washed by a party worker. He is also brazenly defending it. If this is what the party is doing to its own workers, wonder how they treat common people. Truth be told, Congress uses power only to oppress," Yadav said.

Moreover, BJP MP also sought an immediate and unconditional apology from the Congress. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi Offers Prayers In Kashi; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Worker Washes State Chief Nana Patole's Feet, Video Goes Viral|On Cam
  3. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  4. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  5. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
Entertainment News
  1. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand
  2. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  3. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  4. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  5. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action
  2. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?
  3. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  4. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  5. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  2. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  3. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  4. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  5. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi Offers Prayers In Kashi; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Euro 2024 Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action