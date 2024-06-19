National

Delhi Burger King Shooting: 40 Rounds Of Gunfire, Gangwar Suspected; Bus Ticket, Charger Found In Victim's Pocket | Details

After a preliminary round of investigation, a senior police officer privy to the developments informed that a bus ticket and a phone charger had been discovered in his pocket along with a 'gamchha' (scarf). However, the victim's mobile phone is missing and no other identity proof has been recovered, as of now.

The Burger King outlet at Delhi's Rajouri Garden
The Delhi Police has ramped up its investigation into the killing of a man in his early 30's at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area. As per reports, two unidentified assailants killed him late Tuesday evening. The victim was reportedly accompanied by a woman who fled the scene when the firing started, an official said.

Initially it was reported that the assailants sprayed multiple gunshots at the man who was at the J Block Burger King outlet. The victim, who is yet to be identified, received several bullet wounds. The brutally maimed man was promptly escorted to a hospital, said police.

Burger King murder: Investigation so far

  • After a preliminary round of investigation, a senior police officer privy to the developments informed that a bus ticket and a phone charger had been discovered in his pocket along with a 'gamchha' (scarf).

  • However, the victim's mobile phone is missing and no other identity proof has been recovered, as of now.

  • It has been told that CCTV footage has been recovered in which the man is seen entering the eatery where the woman was already waiting.

  • Minutes later, two men entered the spot and showered around 40 rounds of bullets to leave him dead before fleeing the spot.

Burger King murder: The gangwar link

Hours after the incident, through a social media post, a foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau purportedly took responsibility of the killing. Acording to the post, through this killing the assailants avenged the killing of 'Shaki Dada' who was eliminated allegedly by their rival gang.

The post also mentions the names of alleged gangsters Naveen Bali, Neeraj Bawana, Kala Kharampur and Neeraj Faridpur.

The gang which operates in Delhi and Haryana is notorious for demanding extortions, an officer said, adding police are verifying the authenticity of the social media post.

