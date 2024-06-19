National

Delhi: Man Shot Dead In Burger King Joint In Rajouri Garden By 3 Unidentified Men; Probe Underway

The Police are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused and a crime team has inspected the spot.

Representational Image
Man shot dead Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

A man was shot dead in a 'Burger King' outlet in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden late Tuesday evening by three unidentified assailants, police said.

They said the man received multiple gunshot wounds in the attack that took place in the J Block area.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said, adding that senior officials were at the spot.

The man was accompanied by someone who fled the scene when the firing started, an official said.

Officers and the police's crime team inspected the spot. Police teams have been formed to gather information.

Police were checking CCTV footage to identify the accused, the official added.

