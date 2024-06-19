National

Stock Market Opening: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Early Trade Again

Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

Opening after three days, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday also hit their new all-time high levels in early trade
Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Opening after three days, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Tuesday also hit their new all-time high levels in early trade.

Firm global market trends, buying in bank stocks and foreign fund inflows are being attributed as reasons for benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hitting their new lifetime peaks in early trade on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 280.32 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,581.46 during the early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to hit a new record high of 23,630.85.

Biggest gainers among the 30 Sensex companies were: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank. Titan, NTPC, Power Grid and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Stock Market On June 18

Going up for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 334.03 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,326.80, according to figures cited in a news agency PTI report.

The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, went up by 108.25 points on Tuesday to hit its new all-time high of 23,573.85.

Among the 30 Sensex companies these were the biggest gainers: Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever.

Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

Indian stock market exchanges Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were closed on Monday, June 17, on account of Eid ul-Adha 2024.

All the segments, including equity, derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing) were also shut on Monday for Bakrid.

