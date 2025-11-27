India, UAE Hold Talks On Market Access, Data Sharing And Gold Imports

India and the UAE held extensive discussions under the CEPA framework to address market access, data sharing, gold import quotas, anti-dumping concerns and regulatory cooperation. Both sides reviewed trade progress and explored ways to strengthen non-oil and non-precious metal trade by 2030.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
India UAE trade
The deliberations took place during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the bilateral free trade pact implemented to deepen long-term commercial ties. Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India and the UAE reviewed CEPA implementation and discussed market access, data sharing, gold TRQ allocation and anti-dumping issues.

  • Both sides explored deeper cooperation in pharmaceuticals, food safety and certification processes.

  • Bilateral trade crossed USD 100 billion in 2024–25, with a target of USD 100 billion in non-oil, non-precious metal trade by 2030.

India and the United Arab Emirates have held wide-ranging discussions to strengthen economic cooperation, focusing on issues such as market access, data sharing, gold import quotas and anti-dumping matters, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The deliberations took place during a meeting of the Joint Committee under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), the bilateral free trade pact implemented to deepen long-term commercial ties.

According to the ministry, both sides conducted a detailed review of the progress made since the CEPA came into force. Discussions covered market access concerns, data-sharing mechanisms, allocation of the Gold Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ), services-related issues, Rules of Origin compliance and matters linked to BIS licensing. India also briefed the UAE on its recent decision to distribute Gold TRQ through a transparent competitive bidding system.

The meeting further addressed regulatory cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, challenges related to Certificates of Origin, and the proposed signing of a memorandum of understanding on Food Safety and Technical Requirements between India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority and the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Related Content
Related Content

Bilateral trade between the two countries has surpassed USD 100 billion in 2024–25, marking a 19.6 per cent increase over the previous year. India and the UAE have set a target to boost non-oil and non-precious metal trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Lumbini Lions Vs Sudurpaschim Royals LIVE Score, Nepal Premier League 2025: Maharjan LBW For 18 To Harmeet Singh

  2. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  3. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  4. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hosts Slip To 5th In WTC Points Table After SA Drubbing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  3. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  4. Mumbai Weather Update: City Battles Severe Air Pollution Amid Temperature Fluctuations

  5. Rise Of DBT Politics: How Welfare Payments Are Transforming Indian Elections

Entertainment News

  1. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  2. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  3. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  4. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  5. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  3. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  4. Direct Flights Between Pakistan And Bangladesh To Resume Next Month

  5. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay