'Why Did You Do This To Me?': Man Kills Ex With Spanner On Crowded Road Over Suspicion Of New Relationship

A 20-year-old man beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a spanner in front of a crowd on the streets of Vasai on Tuesday morning.
As per a horrifying CCTV footage of the incident, Rohit Yadav suspected that his ex-girlfriend -- Aarti Yadav -- had entered a new relationship. He chased her down and rained several blows on her with the spanner until she died.
The incident reportedly took place around 8:30 am in Vasai's East Chinchpada area when Aarti was on her way to work.
Highly disturbing footage of the incident shows Aarti walking on a road full of other passersby, when Rohit comes running from behind and smashes her head with the spanner first.
She falls to the ground, following which Rohit continues hitting her as bystanders walk past. Aarti struggles to lift up her head but Rohit mercilessly beats her when one person from the crowd tries to stop but Rohit pushes him away and threatens him.
Disclaimer: Viewers discretion advised. Some may find this video to be disturbing, in such cases kindly refrain.
As the man backs off, Rohit rolls her body up front and then continues hitting her ruthlessly.
Meanwhile another video, recorded the point of view of a bystander, shows Rohit -- instead of fleeing the scene -- turning Aarti's face up and asks her in Hindi, "Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?"
Then Rohit tosses away the spanner smeared with blood and walks off. An official also said that the incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district said that a team from Valiv police rushed to the spot and sent the victim's corpse for post-mortem.
The accused has been detained for interrogation and the police were in the process of registering an offence in the case. According to a NDTV report, Rohit will be charged with murder.
(With PTI inputs)