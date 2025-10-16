BJP’s Rajasthan Chief Clarifies Airlift Row, Rebukes Remarks as ‘Insensitive’

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday defended the airlifting of his wife for medical treatment.
Rathore pushed back against Beniwal's allegations, calling them "insensitive and reflective of a degraded mindset."
Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday defended the airlifting of his wife for medical treatment, stating the expenses were covered by her employer, not public funds. His statement came in response to criticism from Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who questioned why victims of the recent bus fire tragedy were not provided similar emergency transport, PTI reported.
Rathore pushed back against Beniwal’s allegations, calling them “insensitive and reflective of a degraded mindset.” He emphasised that no government money was used for the medical evacuation.
“Not a single rupee came from the government. Those who never paid electricity dues or overstayed in government bungalows are now preaching about ethics,” Rathore said.
Despite the political row, Rathore expressed gratitude towards Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and Govind Singh Dotasra for reaching out to inquire about his wife’s health."They behaved with dignity, unlike Beniwal, whose politics is rooted in personal attacks,” he added.
Beniwal, in a post on X, had criticised the state government’s response to the bus tragedy, contrasting it with the prompt helicopter evacuation of Rathore’s wife from Pali to Jaipur a day earlier.
He questioned why no such arrangements were made for the critically injured victims, especially with military helicopters reportedly available in Jaisalmer. “If a helicopter could be arranged for the BJP state president’s wife, why couldn't similar urgency be shown for the injured citizens?” Beniwal asked, tagging Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma in the post.
He further suggested the state could have coordinated with defence authorities to ensure timely transfer of victims to Jodhpur or Jaipur for treatment.
On a separate note, Rathore, addressing the upcoming Anta Assembly bypoll, accused Congress leaders of running a campaign devoid of real issues."The opposition has no vision. They are repeating the same fabricated claims instead of discussing development," he said.
He also targeted Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya, pointing out that a minister from the previous Gehlot-led government had once accused Bhaya of corruption, yet the same leadership now publicly supports him.
Rathore criticised the Gehlot administration for inaction on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), claiming the BJP government is now taking concrete steps to benefit farmers and improve governance.
“Our priorities are clear: better income for farmers, effective law and order, and development-focused governance. Congress, on the other hand, was entangled in internal power struggles and scandals,” he said.
With PTI inputs