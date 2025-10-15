20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

A private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire, killing 20 passengers and critically injuring several others.
The fire is suspected to have started from a short circuit in the air-conditioning system, with DNA testing ordered to identify victims.
The state government announced compensation for victims’ families, while an inquiry into the cause of the tragedy is underway.
At least 20 passengers were killed and several others critically injured after a private bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the vehicle, carrying around 57 people, was just 10 km from Jaisalmer when smoke began billowing from its rear around 3:30 pm.
Eyewitnesses reported that the blaze spread rapidly, trapping passengers before many could escape. Nineteen people died at the scene, while another succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital. Around 15 passengers remain in critical condition, receiving treatment in local hospitals.
Preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical short circuit in the air-conditioning unit may have sparked the fire. The driver attempted to stop the bus near a military station, but the flames engulfed the vehicle too quickly for most passengers to get out safely.
Authorities said DNA tests will be conducted to identify the victims as many of the bodies were charred beyond recognition. The Rajasthan government has announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed condolences and directed officials to provide immediate medical and financial assistance to affected families.