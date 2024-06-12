BJP To Announce Arunachal Pradesh CM Pick Today, Pema Khandu Likely To Be Retained

With the Chief Minister for Odisha named and ready to be sworn-in, BJP officials are expected to announce the pick for the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister today - June 12. As per reports, BJP leaders such as JP Nadda, Amit Shah and BL Santosh will meet in Itanagar to decide their CM pick.
As per BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, the meeting to decide the CM face for the northeastern state will take place around 7:30 PM in Itanagar after Shah and Nadda land in the state.
With an official confirmation awaited, incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu is expected to be retained for the post.
Pema Khandu has been the Chief Minister in the state since 2016. Khandu first assumed office after the resignation of Nabam Tuki. Khandu's first stint as CM was with the Indian National Congress.
For the 2019 assembly elections, Khandu switched alliance and joined the Bharatiya Janta Party and since then, has been in power.
For the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP once again secured a victory in the northeastern state and returned to power.
The BJP won 46 seats in the Arunachal Vidhan Sabha. The National Peoples Party, which is part of the NDA alliance in the state, won five seats. For the Lok Sabha Elections as well, BJP retained the two seats from the state.
Arunachal Pradesh CM Oath Taking On June 13
As per BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, the oath taking ceremony for the Arunachal CM is scheduled for Thursday - June 13 at 3 PM.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda and BJP's National General Secretary BL Santosh will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.