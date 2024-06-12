National

BJP To Announce Arunachal Pradesh CM Pick Today, Pema Khandu Likely To Be Retained

With the key meeting to decide the pick for Arunachal Chief Minister scheduled for later today, incumbent Pema Khandu is expected to be retained for a third term.

PTI
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu | Photo: PTI
info_icon

With the Chief Minister for Odisha named and ready to be sworn-in, BJP officials are expected to announce the pick for the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister today - June 12. As per reports, BJP leaders such as JP Nadda, Amit Shah and BL Santosh will meet in Itanagar to decide their CM pick.

As per BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, the meeting to decide the CM face for the northeastern state will take place around 7:30 PM in Itanagar after Shah and Nadda land in the state.

Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM: Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers - PTI
Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List

BY Outlook Web Desk

With an official confirmation awaited, incumbent Chief Minister Pema Khandu is expected to be retained for the post.

Pema Khandu has been the Chief Minister in the state since 2016. Khandu first assumed office after the resignation of Nabam Tuki. Khandu's first stint as CM was with the Indian National Congress.

BJP leader Mohan Majhi | - PTI
Odisha Gets 4-Time MLA Mohan Majhi As First BJP CM, Oath on June 12 | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

For the 2019 assembly elections, Khandu switched alliance and joined the Bharatiya Janta Party and since then, has been in power.

For the 2024 assembly elections, the BJP once again secured a victory in the northeastern state and returned to power.

The BJP won 46 seats in the Arunachal Vidhan Sabha. The National Peoples Party, which is part of the NDA alliance in the state, won five seats. For the Lok Sabha Elections as well, BJP retained the two seats from the state.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Oath Taking On June 13

As per BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, the oath taking ceremony for the Arunachal CM is scheduled for Thursday - June 13 at 3 PM.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister JP Nadda and BJP's National General Secretary BL Santosh will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu In India, 4-Year-Old In West Bengal Infected
  3. BJP To Announce Arunachal Pradesh CM Pick Today, Pema Khandu Likely To Be Retained
  4. Mental Health Institute In Chandigarh Receives Bomb Threat Over Email
  5. Role In Key Counter-Terror Ops To Border Talks With China: Meet Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, India's Next Army Chief
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Ram Charan Pushes Away Man Relentlessly Trying To Click Selfie At Andhra CM Oath-Taking Ceremony
  2. Miley Cyrus Steps Out For A Special Sushi Date With Beau Maxx Morando
  3. Kevin Jonas Reveals He Has Cancer, Urges People To Make Sure They Get Moles Checked
  4. 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Trailer Review: Rohit Saraf-Pashmina Roshan Promise A Fresh Gen Z Tale Dealing With Friendship And Love
  5. Lalit Pandit Reveals Kumar Sanu Didn't Give Credit To Jatin-Lalit And Anand Bakshi For DDLJ's 'Tujhe Dekh To'
Sports News
  1. Tamberi Shines in Rome, Secures Another European High Jump Title
  2. West Indies Vs New Zealand Prediction, T20 World Cup Match 26: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  3. Pre-Euro 2024 Friendlies: Cristiano Ronaldo-Led Portugal Beat Ireland 3-0 - In Pics
  4. FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, Wrap: China's Hope Alive Despite 1-0 Loss To South Korea
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Teams Qualified For Super 8s, Eliminated So Far - Check Full List
World News
  1. Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning: What Types Of Shellfish Contain With PSP? What Are Its Symptoms, Causes, And Prevention?
  2. Putin Likely To Visit North Korea Next Week As Kim Jong Un Hails Close Ties With Moscow
  3. Elon Musk Announces Rollout Of 'Private Likes' Feature To Protect User Privacy On X
  4. Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain
  5. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Orange Alert Issued For Heatwave In Delhi; Rahul Holds Roadshow In Wayanad
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi To Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka