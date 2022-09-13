Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
BJP Set Lose In Gujarat; Congress Is Finished: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said Gujarat does not have a proper chief minister and the state is being run from Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwals press conference
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 6:00 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the BJP was going to lose the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat while the Congress was "finished", and the AAP would be the winner.

He was replying to a reporter's question here about the ruling BJP accusing his Aam Aadmi Party of giving backdoor entry to activist Medha Patkar in Gujarat politics.

"BJP is getting defeated. They'll raise the name of Medha Patkar or someone else. Tell them the public wants to know what they did in the last 27 years and what they plan to do in the next five years," he said. 

Patkar, whom the AAP had given ticket in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has been accused by the BJP of harming the interests of Gujarati people by opposing the Narmada dam project. 

"I have heard that BJP is making Sonia Gandhi its PM candidate after (Narendra) Modi ji. Dare to ask them my question. I understand that you will feel afraid (of asking it). At the next press conference, ask them that Kejriwal has alleged that you're making Sonia Gandhi Modi ji's successor and PM candidate and what do you have to say," he said. 

"They did nothing in the last 27 years and have no programme for the next five years. I would like to ask the BJP why they oppose it when I say I want to provide free electricity to people in Gujarat?" Kejriwal further asked.

The AAP will contest all 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat where elections are due by December, he said.
Gujarat does not have a proper chief minister and the state is being run from Delhi, he alleged. 

"Who made Vijay Rupani CM? Who made Bhupendra Patel CM? The public did not make them CM. They were made CM by Delhi (the BJP leadership). This is not how our government will run. We will do what the six crore people of Gujarat tell us to do," he said when asked about the AAP's CM candidate. 

On a Congress leader alleging that the AAP government in Punjab has no money to pay salaries but it is wasting crores of rupees on advertisements in Gujarat, Kejriwal retorted that "Congress is finished", and journalists should not "bother about their questions." 

Gujarat police allegedly stopping him from visiting the house of an auto rickshaw driver for dinner had nothing to do with  security but was an attempt to stop him from going out in the public, he claimed.

"Nobody in the world can dare stop Kejriwal from going among the public," he added.

Before leaving for Delhi, Kejriwal exhorted Gujarat police not to do anything wrong at the BJP's behest.

"My request to Gujarat Police - I supported you on your grade pay and all other issues. We will definitely implement it after our government is formed. we are with you. There are only two months left. If BJP people tell you to do any wrong thing, then refuse, do not fear. BJP is going, Aam Aadmi Party is coming," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)
 

National India Gujarat Assembly Elections Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress Gujarat Police
