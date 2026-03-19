Inter Miami 1-1 Nashville, CONCACAF Champions Cup Round Of 16: Messi's 900th Goal Not Enough As Visitors Go Through

Inter Miami forwards Germán Berterame (19) and Lionel Messi (10) react as Nashville forward Cristian Espinoza (7) celebrates his goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forwards Germán Berterame (19) and Lionel Messi (10) react as Nashville forward Cristian Espinoza (7) celebrates his goal during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier