Messi Joins Ronaldo In 900‑Goal Club With Landmark Strike For Inter Miami

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to kick a corner kick in heavy rain during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks to kick a corner kick in heavy rain during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 soccer match against Nashville, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. | Photo: AP/Marta Lavandier