BJP Brands Opposition Protests As ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’, seeks HC Action On Acid Attack Remark

Sambit Patra branded opposition resistance to the SIR drive as a “ghuspatiya bachao andolan.”

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
BJP leader Sambit Patra |
BJP leader Sambit Patra | Photo: PTI
BJP MP Sambit Patra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the opposition over protests against the SIR (Special Infiltration Removal) drive, branding them a “ghuspatiya bachao andolan” and accusing opposition parties of shielding illegal migrants.

Speaking to reporters, Patra alleged that the Gandhi family and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing voter adhikar yatra in Bihar were aimed at protecting infiltrators. “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra in reality is a ‘ghuspatiya bachao andolan’ like the home minister called it. The BJP and the entire nation believe that the country needs to be protected against infiltrations,” he said.

Patra also cited remarks by Jharkhand minister Irfan Ansari, claiming he threatened BJP leaders who speak out against infiltrators. “Ansari said we will dig the graves of BJP leaders who speak of infiltrators and Bangladeshis,” Patra alleged.

Kanhaiya Kumar Interview - null
Kanhaiya Kumar Latest Video 2025 | Bihar Politics, Vote Chori & INDIA Alliance Voter Yatra

BY Md Asghar Khan

He further pointed to a statement by TMC Malda district president Abdur Rahim Bakshi, who allegedly threatened a BJP MLA with an acid attack. According to Patra, Bakshi warned that if BJP leaders continued to act against Bangladeshis, “acid would be thrown on their faces and poured into their mouths.”

Calling the remarks “highly sensitive,” Patra appealed to the Kolkata High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue. He reiterated that the BJP would continue to highlight infiltration as a national security challenge, framing opposition resistance as an attempt to protect infiltrators.

