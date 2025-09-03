BJP Alleges Pawan Khera’s Wife Kota Neelima Holds Two Voter IDs, Seeks ECI Probe

The BJP has accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera’s wife, Kota Neelima, of holding two voter ID cards, after making similar claims against Khera himself.
The Election Commission of India has already issued a notice to Khera for being registered in two Delhi constituencies, which he attributes to electoral roll errors.
BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of voter fraud and “doxing,” and demanded a full ECI probe into duplicate registrations.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera’s wife, writer and politician Kota Neelima, of holding two voter ID cards and demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) launch an immediate probe into the alleged violation.
According to PTI, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said the allegation highlights what she described as the Congress party’s “disregard for democratic norms.” “Congress calls itself Mohabbat Ki Dukan (shop of love), but in reality, it is a market of fakeness and fraud,” Ilmi charged.
The fresh allegation comes, as cited by the Hindu, days after the BJP claimed that Khera himself was listed as a voter in two Delhi assembly constituencies—Jangpura and New Delhi. The ECI has already issued a notice to him under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which prohibit duplicate registrations.
Khera has responded by blaming the electoral rolls for the error, stating that he had shifted out of New Delhi constituency in 2016 and followed due process to have his name deleted.
Turning to his wife, Ilmi alleged that Kota Neelima—who contested the 2023 Telangana assembly elections from Khairatabad—was also in possession of more than one Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC).
Ilmi further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of “doxing” citizens by making voter details public during a press conference. “Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra is not about voter rights but about grabbing power. By exposing citizens’ details, he has put ordinary people at risk,” she said.