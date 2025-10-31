Caste Politics In Bihar: The EBC Vote Bank That Every Political Party Wants To Win Over

However, once the EBCs gained dignity, they also wanted political participation, which they did not get. As Lalu’s tenure progressed, the Yadavs began to see themselves as dominant, and reports of their oppression of Dalits and EBCs grew. Krishna Pandit recalls, “When Laluji went to jail in the fodder scam, there were other educated leaders in the party, but he made his wife Chief Minister. That angered people.” “Lalu Yadav awakened political hunger but did nothing to satisfy it. You made us aware of our hunger, but if you don’t feed us, we will go elsewhere. So, the EBCs turned to the JD(U),” he adds. During Lalu’s rule, EBC representation in government was negligible. Despite forming 32 per cent of the population, they made up only five per cent of MLAs. Over time, the Yadavs became the new upper castes, often clashing with Dalits and EBCs. Rajkumar Thakur says, “Laluji gave us respect, but when his caste started exploiting us, we drifted towards Nitishji.” Professor Pushpendra notes, “In his first term, Lalu Yadav challenged upper-caste domination, but later his own caste became oppressive.”