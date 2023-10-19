Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls BJP Leader ‘Friend For Life’

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday called BJP leader “friend for life”.

Kumarwhile pointing towards a BJP leader from the stage said: "All the people we have here, are our friends. You will remain connected to me as long as I live," reported ANI.

Kumar was speaking at the convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari, the report said.

"All the people we have here are our friends. We are different, you are different, does it mean our friendship will end? You will remain connected to me as long as I live. We will all work together. President, we are very happy that you are here. We would like you to keep coming here. We will show you the entire Champaran once, the land of Mahatma Gandhi," Kumar reportedly said.

The RJD, an ally of Nitish Kumar, however played down the comments saying the Bihar Chief Minister was speaking of his personal relationships.

"Radha Mohan Singh (of BJP) was sitting in front, so he spoke about his personal relationship. There is no mention of any party. People interpreted him incorrectly" said RJD's Shakti Yadav.

The BJP also distanced itself from the comments and said it has no connection any more with Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar has left, we have asked him to leave. BJP clearly believes that we are together in development but there is a fight on principles. Amit Shah has said that he has no connection with Nitish Kumar" said Saket Choudhary the state BJP chief.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath were also present on the stage. Today is the second day of President Murmu's visit to Bihar.

President Droupadi Murmu had on Wednesday inaugurated the state's fourth agriculture road map aimed at enhancing agriculture production in Patna. In her address, she stated that agriculture is an important part of the folk culture of Bihar and the basis of its economy.