'Is UP Safe?': Mamata Banerjee Asks BJP After They Accuse TMC Of Turning WB Into 'Safe Haven For Terrorists'

The National Investigation Agency's new finding on the accused behind Bengaluru bomb blast led to West Bengal's Kolkata and The Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress has turned the state into a 'safe haven for terrorists' while TMC supremo hit back at the saffron party asking if Uttar Pradesh was safe under their rule.
Bengaluru Blast update
The accused Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa and Mussavir Hussain Shazib, were nabbed at their hideout near Kolkata and according to NIA officials, they were concealing their true identities.
As per reports, Taahaa was the mastermind behind the planning and execution of the blast and Shazib placed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe.
The NIA officials said that "this pursuit was supported by coordinated action and cooperation among the NIA, central intelligence agencies and the state police agencies of West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala".
A bomb explosion occurred at the Rameshwaram cafe situated on ITPL Road, Brookefield, Bengaluru, on March 1.
Numerous customers and hotel employees sustained injuries, with some of them being severely wounded, due to the explosion that resulted in significant damage to the establishment.
The NIA assumed control of the investigation on March 3 and offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information that could lead to the apprehension of the two suspects.
How did BJP react?
Following the arrests, BJP co-incharge of West Bengal Amit Malviya hit out at the TMC, saying the party has turned West Bengal into a "safe haven for terrorists".
"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists," Malviya said in a post on X.
TMC hits back
Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Chief Minister Banerjee accused the BJP of spreading canards against the state.
She said, "Heard one BJP leader saying that Bengal is not safe. The accused were arrested within two hours following a prompt response by police. What about the states where you are in power?"
"What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar? " she asked.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also countered Malviya and said the accused were arrested with the help of West Bengal Police.
"Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrests made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP's main leader runs illegal activities from Contai," Ghosh said in a post on X without naming anyone.
Kanthi or Contai is considered to be the stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his family.
Ghosh requested the state agencies to investigate the "family's alleged role in the incident".
West Bengal Police term BJP claims 'Lies'
West Bengal Police also termed the BJP's claims "falsehood".
"WEST BENGAL POLICE EXPOSES LIES OF BJP & THEIR CHEAP TROLLS. Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies. The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies," West Bengal Police posted on X.
It said the state has never been a safe haven for terrorists and it will continue to remain ever-vigilant to keep its people safe.