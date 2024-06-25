National

Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today

Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Citing the trial court's order as lopsided and perverse, ED demanded a stay order. Considering ED's petition, the Delhi High Court later imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's release.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
The Delhi High Court is all set to pronounce its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail. Earlier, challenging Delhi's Rouse Avenue Coutrt's order granting him bail in the excise policy case, the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) approached Delhi HC seeking a stay on the trial court's order.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal - PTI/File
Setback To Kejriwal As SC Posts Bail Hearing To June 26, Top Court Flags 'Unusual' HC Order

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal. Citing the trial court's order as lopsided and perverse, ED demanded a stay order. Considering ED's petition, the Delhi High Court later imposed an interim stay on Kejriwal's release.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the interim stay. On Monday, Kejriwal's lawyer filed written submissions in the high court stating that the assertions made by the probe agency were "palpably wrong, misleading and tantamount to subterfuge and misrepresentation".

"The repeated contention of the ED that it was not given a proper opportunity of hearing and/or all its contentions have not been dealt with warrant to be rejected at the outset. As stated, the order granting bail not only deals with all the relevant contentions of both the sides but also the reasons for grant of bail duly reflect a due and proper application of mind by the Learned Court on each and every aspect," the lawyer said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets bail - X/@AamAadmiParty
'Satyamev Jayate': AAP Leaders Celebrate Arvind Kejriwal's Return As He Gets Bail

BY Outlook Web Desk

On Monday, the Supreme Court announced June 26 as the date for hearing Kejriwal's plea, saying it would like to wait for the pronouncement of the high court order. Notably, the apex courtalso said that the Delhi high court's interim stay was unusual.

