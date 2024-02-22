Andhra Pradesh: YS Sharmila Spends Night In Party Office, Accuses Govt Of Suppressing Protest

Lashing out at the state government, she questioned, "Are we terrorists... or anti-social forces? They are trying to stop us... It means they (the government) are afraid of us. They are trying to hide their incompetence, the real truth. Even if they try to stop us, stop our workers, our struggle on behalf of the unemployed will not stop."

In a post on Thursday, Sharmila stated, "Thousands of policemen were placed around us. Iron fences have been put up and we have been held hostage. If we stand on the side of the unemployed, they are arresting us. You are dictators who are trying to stop us. Your actions are proof of this. YCP Sarkar should apologize to the unemployed."