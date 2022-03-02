Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Andhra Pradesh Reports 101 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the state reported 458 recoveries and no deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

Andhra Pradesh Reports 101 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Deaths
COVID cases in Andhra Pradesh. (Representational image) AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 11:15 pm

Andhra Pradesh added 101 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the gross to 23,18,054. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the state reported 458 recoveries and no deaths, according to the latest bulletin.

The cumulative recoveries increased to 23,01,668 and the toll to 14,729. The active cases dropped further to 1,657, the bulletin added.

West Godavari district registered 28, Anantapuramu 17, Guntur 13 and East Godavari 12 fresh cases. Seven districts logged less than nine cases each, while two more districts reported nil.

Related stories

Kerala Records 2,373 New COVID-19 Cases, 96 Deaths

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Playing Conditions, Prize Money And Top Players To Watch Out For

Maharashtra: Cinema Halls, Restaurants Allowed To Function At Full Capacity In 14 Districts Including Mumbai

Only five districts now have more than 100 active cases, with East Godavari topping the chart with 660. Kurnool has the lowest number of 11 active cases.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Coronavirus Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Surge India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Amravati Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity