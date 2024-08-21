National

Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party

During a visit to his ancestral village in Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the former Jharkhand CM told reporters he will not be retiring from politics and hinted at floating a new party.

former jharhand cm champai soren
Amid BJP Switchover Buzz, Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Hints At Floating New Political Party | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the BJP switchover buzz and Jharkhand Assembly elections right around the corner, former Chief Minister Champai Soren has stated that he will not be quitting politics and hinted at floating a new party.

"It is a new chapter of my life. I won’t quit politics as I have received lots of love and support from my followers. The chapter has closed, I may form a new outfit,” stated Soren, as per reporters.

During a visit to his ancestral village in Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, the former Jharkhand CM told reporters - "I will not retire from politics. In the new chapter that I have started, I'll strengthen the new organisation and if I find a good friend in the way, I'll move ahead with that friendship to serve the people and state... Everything will become clear in a week..."

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren speaks with the media upon his arrival at Delhi airport, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. - (PTI Photo)
What Made Champai Soren Contemplate Leaving JMM?

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

Soren's statement comes amid buzz that he would join the Bharatiya Janta Party after exiting the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Amid the rumours of Soren joining BJP, the former CM took to social media platform X and dismissed the rumours, adding that he was mulling over three options - to retire, start a new party, or join another party.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Soren hinted towards floating a new political party.

Champai Soren took over as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand earlier this year after the arrest of former CM Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate.

Soren held the position from February 2 to July 3. After Hemant Soren was granted bail and released from jail, Champai Soren resigned as the Chief Minister.

