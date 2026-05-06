Akhilesh Yadav asks Supreme Court to intervene in Bengal polls

The human element of Yadav’s plea was centre-ed on a single, modern demand: radical transparency. In an era where even the most solemn court proceedings are broadcast into our living rooms, Yadav questioned why the pulse of democracy—the counting of votes—remains shrouded in a digital fog. "When court proceedings have gone live, why can't vote counting go live?" he asked, his frustration palpable. By calling for the Supreme Court to intervene and make CCTV footage of the counting centres public, Yadav isn't just talking about data; he’s talking about the trust of the millions who stood in the Bengal sun to cast their ballots.