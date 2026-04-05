Ajaypur Assault: While Video Sparks Outrage, Victim's Character Is Still on Trial

She says her father had gone there to intervene. “Villagers were saying that a man and a woman had been locked inside a room,” she said. “The woman tried to escape through the window, but people caught her and beat her. After that, some men started behaving very badly with her. My father went there to protect her. He even called the DSP and then the station in-charge. Within 10 to 15 minutes, the police arrived. Even in front of them, the men continued their behaviour. Now my father has been arrested. If tomorrow something like this happens again, who will step forward to help? I want justice for that woman and for my father.”