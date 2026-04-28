Preet Singh Assault Allegation: Splitsvilla X6 Contestant Shares Injury Video

Summary of this article
Preet Singh's assault allegation includes claims of injuries and a broken tooth.
The Mumbai club incident reportedly escalated from an argument to physical violence quickly.
Social media reactions urge legal action and highlight safety concerns.
Preet Singh's assault allegation has drawn widespread attention after the Splitsvilla X6 contestant shared a video showing visible injuries following an alleged incident at a Mumbai club. In her post, she described a situation that escalated quickly, leaving her with a swollen face, bruises and a broken tooth. The claims have since sparked concern about safety and accountability in public spaces.
What Preet Singh alleged about the Mumbai club incident
According to Preet, the incident began while she was spending time with a friend at the venue. It was stated in her Instagram post that they were approached by a woman who questioned their presence, which soon turned into a verbal altercation.
It was further alleged by Preet that the situation escalated when a man accompanying the woman stepped in and physically assaulted them. She claimed that she was repeatedly hit, leading to multiple injuries, including dental damage. The altercation was eventually brought under control after others at the venue intervened.
Preet also suggested that the woman involved is a social media influencer, though no names were publicly disclosed.
Social media reactions to Preet Singh assault allegation
The post quickly gained traction online, with several users expressing concern and urging her to take legal action. Support was also extended by fellow reality show contestants and actors.
It was shared by Zalak Gohil that the night had been deeply distressing, while Ruru Thakur described the incident as shocking and wished her well. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen encouraging Preet to file a formal complaint.
About Preet Singh and Splitsvilla X6
Preet Singh recently appeared on Splitsvilla X6, where she was part of the Paisa Villa segment before her elimination. The show, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, continues to stream on JioHotstar.
While there has been no official statement from authorities yet, the incident has raised larger questions around safety in nightlife spaces.