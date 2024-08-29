National

Ahmedabad: Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment As Zomato Agent Flashes While Faking Injury

As per a media report, a now-protected X post explained the allegedly uncomfortable incident that occurred late Tuesday night after the woman ordered coffee via the food delivery app Zomato amid heavy rain in Ahmedabad.

Zomato Delivery Person Sexual Assault
Representational Image Photo: PTI
Adding to the countless incidents of sexual assaults and harassments on women across the nation despite strong protests seeking justice, a woman on social media platform X shared yet another disturbing account of an alleged sexual harassment by a Zomato delivery agent in Gujarat's Ahmedabad .

As per a media report, the now protected X post, explained the allegedly uncomfortable incident which took place late Tuesday night after the woman ordered coffee amid heavy rain.

About the incident

Explaining the objectionable incident, the woman mentioned although the delivery was delayed, she understood the situation and did not mind waiting. However, the delivery partner was apologising constantly about the delay while smiling in an uncomfortable manner.

Further sharing details of the incident, she highlighted that the delivery agent named Shwetang Joshi repeatedly pointed to his foot while mentioning an injury he had sustained. When the woman, as a general reaction, shone her flashlight on the driver's feet, alleged that his genitals were exposed.

"He was laughing and mockingly telling me "Mam, please help krdo (Please help me)," the woman alleged.

How did Zomato react?

According to the woman, she immediately reported the incident to Zomato. However, the food delivery giant's response was distressful as they said they would hear the situation from both sides.

"Who in their right mind would bother connecting with Zomato customer care at 1 AM in the morning, not asking for a refund or anything? I just wanted actions to be taken right away. But being a woman, to be asked to 'wait till further notice' is disgusting and invalidating," she complained.

"I haven't received a call back from Zomato regarding this, which makes me think how unsafe it is to even order food in case of emergencies. Shame on you and your 'ethics' of delivering safely," she added.

In a later update, the complainant mentioned that Zomato got in touch with her and took the necessary steps. However, she mentioned that she still felt "unsafe" despite the delivery person's job termination.

"I won't say I feel safe now, I still feel unsafe, but they did what they could," she said.

She admitted she was still "paranoid" about the possibility of the driver returning to her address but found some reassurance in having legal support.

