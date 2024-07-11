In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment

An employee with SpiceJet Airlines has been arrested for slapping a CISF officer on Thursday. The incident took place at Jairpur Airport and the footage of the slap has gone viral all over social media.
In the video, the SpiceJet employee is visibly angry and can be seen slapping the CISF officer. After slapping the man, she is pulled back by a woman constable.
The woman has been identified as Anuradha Rani and has been arrested by police after the incident. The police have registered a case of assault against the SpiceJet staffer.
The CISF officer who was slapped as been identified as Assistant Sub Inspector Giriraj Prasad. A complaint has also been registered against the CISF officer by the woman and airline.
As per an official statement from the airlines, SpiceJet has claimed that the employee was subject to inappropriate language and behaviour from the officer. The airline added that the CISF officer asked her to “come and meet him after his duty hours at his home”.
"The woman has been arrested and her statement is being taken. The woman has also lodged a complaint. We are verifying the facts following which appropriate action will be taken," stated DCP Kavendra Singh.
A case has been registered against the SpiceJet employee under sections 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 132 (assaulting public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
As per the complaint filed by CISF, an argument took place at 4 AM on Thursday when Rani tried to enter the airport along with other staff members through the "vehicle gate" for allegedly not having a valid ID to enter through that gate.
The employee was then asked to wait and subject to additional screening and frisking, despite having a valid BCAS airport entry pass. Since no female constable was available at the time, the employee was asked to wait.
CISF officials have added that by the time a female constable arrived, the argument had escalated and she moved to slap the officer on site.
SpiceJet Alleges Sexual Harassment
As per the official statement issued by the airline, the female employee had been subject to harassment by the CISF officer.
"While escorting a catering vehicle at the steel gate, our female security staff member, who had a valid airport entry pass issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India’s civil aviation security regulator, was subjected to inappropriate and unacceptable language by the CISF personnel, including asking her to come and meet him after his duty hours at his home," stated SpiceJet airlines.
"We stand firmly by our employee and are committed to providing her with full support," the airline spokesperson added. The airlines is taking "immediate legal action" against the officer and has approached local police.