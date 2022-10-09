Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Age Catching Up With Nitish Kumar, He Has Become Delusional: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor earlier worked with Nitish Kumar both as a political strategist and as a party colleague.

Age Catching Up With Nitish Kumar, Claims Kishor
Age Catching Up With Nitish Kumar, Claims Kishor Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 2:30 pm

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said age was catching up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that he was turning delusional.

Kishor further said Kumar did not know what he was saying as he starts saying one thing and ends up saying another. 

Kishor's jibe came after Kumar alleged that Kishor was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also claimed that Kishor had once suggested him to merge Janata Dal (United) with the Congress. 

Kishor further said Kumar was also feeling "politically isolated after being surrounded by people whom he did not trust".

He said, "Slowly, age seems to be catching up with Nitish Kumar and he seems to be growing delusional." 

Kishor is a former political strategist and he earlier worked with Kumar both as a professional and a party colleague.

He said, "Kumar starts speaking one thing and ends up speaking something altogether different. If he believes I am working for the BJP, why would I suggest a move that could strengthen the Congress?" 

Kishor is currently on a 3,500-km-long 'pada yatra', covering every nook and corner of Bihar. 

Related stories

Nitish Says Prashant Kishor Had Asked Him To Merge JD(U) With Congress

Neil Bhatt Does A Kishore Kumar, Performs Maestro's Ageless 'Eena Meena Deeka'

Duleep Trophy 2022, Semis: R Sai Kishore, Prithvi Shaw Star On Day 3

Kumar keeps uttering things that have no meaning, added Kishor.

"The English word delusional fits Nitish Kumar perfectly. He is feeling politically isolated as he is surrounded by people whom he does not trust. This has left him fearful and in trepidation he keeps saying things that have no meaning," said Kishor, who has been critical of the JD(U) leader’s frequent change of alliance partners.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Poll Strategist-turned-activist JD(U) BJP Politics Political Remark Prashant Kishor Patna Bihar
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

Real Madrid Beat Getafe 1-0

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card

PSG Held By Reims Despite Ramos Red Card