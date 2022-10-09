Age Catching Up With Nitish Kumar, He Has Become Delusional: Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday said age was catching up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and that he was turning delusional.

Kishor further said Kumar did not know what he was saying as he starts saying one thing and ends up saying another.

Kishor's jibe came after Kumar alleged that Kishor was working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also claimed that Kishor had once suggested him to merge Janata Dal (United) with the Congress.

Kishor further said Kumar was also feeling "politically isolated after being surrounded by people whom he did not trust".

He said, "Slowly, age seems to be catching up with Nitish Kumar and he seems to be growing delusional."

Kishor is a former political strategist and he earlier worked with Kumar both as a professional and a party colleague.

He said, "Kumar starts speaking one thing and ends up speaking something altogether different. If he believes I am working for the BJP, why would I suggest a move that could strengthen the Congress?"

Kishor is currently on a 3,500-km-long 'pada yatra', covering every nook and corner of Bihar.

Kumar keeps uttering things that have no meaning, added Kishor.

"The English word delusional fits Nitish Kumar perfectly. He is feeling politically isolated as he is surrounded by people whom he does not trust. This has left him fearful and in trepidation he keeps saying things that have no meaning," said Kishor, who has been critical of the JD(U) leader’s frequent change of alliance partners.

