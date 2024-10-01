National

After Dharavi, Tensions Erupt Over 'Illegal' Portion Of Mosque In Maharashtra's Pune

A trustee of the madrasa claimed that the religious school had been operating from the same place since 2002 and were carrying out a concrete construction now.

Pune Mosque Demolition
People gathered outside as municipal corporation demolishes the mosque in Pimpri-Chinchwad | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Days after the tensions in Dharavi, chaos erupted in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area late on Sunday after the Municipal Corporation authorities demolished an illegally-built hall in the locality of a mosque in Kalewadi-Thergaon's Pawarnagar.

As many as 2,500 police personnel were deployed at the location at the time of the demolition, blocking all entries to the road except for the area's residents.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) demolished the structure in the early hours of Monday and situation normalised by noon, officials were cited as saying by the Hindustan Times.

A senior civic body official said there was no action on any mosque as alleged by some leaders, clarifying that it was just one hall constructed in the madrasa's vicinity.

"The illegal hall was recently constructed by the trustee of the educational institute. PCMC has issued multiple notices to them in the past requesting to stop the illegal construction. However, after multiple notices and requests the structure was not removed so action was taken," the official was cited as saying.

A trustee of the madrasa claimed that the religious school had been operating from the same place since 2002 and were carrying out a concrete construction now. "The land is owned by us which was purchased in 2001," the trustee added.

He further noted that the area in which the mosque/madrasa is located that comes under the Pimpri Chinchwad Navnagar Development Authority (PCNDA) along with several other properties in the area.

The trustee said that these properties cannot be legalised, so they had asked the municipal corporation about how they can do it, adding that they even were ready to pay the penalties in case there were any. He said that PCMC did not respond to them and instead, directly took the action.

Deputy commissioner of Police (Crime) Pimpri Chinchwad, Sandip Doifode, had said, "The team handled the situation sensibly and the police protection was provided for the action. No law-and-order issue was reported, and the situation is under control."

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a swipe at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and raised questions over the civic body's action.

Visuals from clashes in Shimla (L) and Karnataka (R) | - PTI
Amid Shimla Mosque Row, Clashes Erupt During Ganesh Idol Procession In Karnataka's Mandya

BY Outlook Web Desk

Owaisi noted that the masjid in Thergaon Kalewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad has been existing for the last 25 years, adding that there are nearly thousand houses adjacent to the Masjid and they also do not have permission. But, he said, "only Masjid Daruloolm Jamia Inamiya is being demolished".

"Sir @mieknathshinde why this discrimination only for a Masjid, what about houses which also have No permission. Right Wing Hindutva organisations have give complaint only for Masjid to be demolished," the AIMIM president added in his X post.

This development came in the backdrop of the ongoing demolition of an unauthorised portion of a mosque in Mumbai's Dharavi. An office bearer of the trust which manages the mosque said that a report on demolition has been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"Since the mosque is surrounded by slums, it might take some time for the demolition to be completed," he told news agency PTI.

Several hundreds of residents ad blocked the arterial 90-feet road in Dharavi to stop a BMC team from demolishing the mosque's illegal portions on September 21.

Following this, talks were held between the mosque trustees and the BMC authorities, wherein the former submitted a written request to the civic body's deputy and assistant commissioners, asking for 4-5 days of time to remove these portions.

Earlier, a massive case of clash over an alleged illegally constructued portion of mosque had erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in Sanjauli area. Protests had taken place in Mandi and its nearby areas, prompting police to use water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Later the mosque authorities had told the municipal corporation that if the portion is proved illegal then they themselves would demolish it, adding that they do not want any communal clash to take place because of this.

Massive protests held in Shimla amid prohibitory orders in Sanjauli area | - PTI
Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a similar case yet again, protests erupted in Himachal's Kullu over an alleged illegally constructed mosques. Hindu right groups carried out a yatra in Kullu demanding the demolition of the mosque, however a Muslim organisation said that there was no illegal mosques in the state.

The demand for the demolition came after a scuffle broke out between a Muslim barber and a Hindu businessman in Malyana area of Shimla's suburbs on August 30, turning the entire tiff into a communal issue.

Meanwhile, Muslim Welfare Committee, Mandi president Naheem Ahmed told news agency PTI, "No mosque in Himachal Pradesh is illegal but there has been a delay in getting the maps approved and other related processes. We would ourselves remove the structures if found illegal."

Muslim leaders were of the view that some people were spreading hatred, he said, adding that such practices should be curbed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d
  2. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  3. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup: Devdutt Padikkal Plucks Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 28.12% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  2. Four More Mortal Remains Of 1968 IAF Plane Crash Victims Recovered In Himachal Pradesh
  3. J&K Polls: Third And Final Phase Takes Place
  4. Income Tax: Revised TDS Rates Come Into Effect With Significant Cuts | Know The Changes
  5. 'Own Daughter Married': Madras HC To Sadhguru's Isha Foundation On Man's Claim Of 'Girls Kept Captive'
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  2. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  3. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
  4. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  5. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win Second Test In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d