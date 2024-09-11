National

Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh

The Shimla district administration issued prohibitory orders under BNSS, barring assembly of five or more people and carrying of any lethal weapons or arms.

Prohibitory orders are place till Wednesday midnight. |
Prohibitory orders are place till Wednesday midnight. | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Tensions continued to escalate in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, with Hindu right groups calling for a bandh and administration imposing prohibitory orders in the locality.

The Shimla district administration issued restricting orders under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) Section 163 that bars the assembly of five or more persons without permission and carrying of lethal weapons, arms, including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords.

The protests over the "illegal" mosque erupted last week as Hindu right groups staged a massive demonstration at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla, demanding the demolition of the structure.

The Shimla Mosque Row

Security Beefed Up

Security was beefed up in Shimla's Sanjauli on Wednesday morning as some Hindu right groups called for a bandh, demanding the demolition of what they said was an unauthorised construction in the mosque and registration of outsiders coming to the state.

SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi asked people to maintain peace and said, "We held meetings with the stakeholders and are hopeful that the protest would be peaceful."

Earlier, DGP Atul Verma had said that forces had been deployed in strength, adding that police are keeping a watch on the situation.

Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh

"It is a local dispute and the Shimla district administration, municipal corporation and SP (superintendent of police) are diffusing the situation with the help of other departments," Verma had told media persons.

He said that intelligence inputs are being gathered, vigil is being kept on anti-social elements and violation of law will be investigated. He said that the law will take its own course, adding that the registration of outsiders is a continuous process which is going on.

Prohibitory Orders In Place

In wake of the growing tensions in the region, the Shimla administration imposed prohibitory orders in Sanjauli under BNSS, barring the assembly of five or more persons and carrying of any dangerous weapons or arms.

The order said that any public rally, procession without permission and demonstrations strikes including hunger strike, dharna, slogan shouting in public places causing obstruction to roads, highways, footpath and normal movement of traffic and carrying of any kind of inflammable objects to be burnt by any individual or group of persons at any public place, roads and places of worship or prayers are also prohibited.

The restrictions will be in effect in the entire Sanjauli area from Wednesday 7 am to 11:59 pm.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that the issue should not be politicised, adding that, "Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government. People have the right to protest peacefully but there should be no damage to anyone from any community."

He said that all communities are respected in Himachal and the Vidhan Sabha speaker has constituted a committee to form rules for venders' policy as the conflict arose from a minor dispute.

Sukhu said that as far as the mosque is concerned, the case of unauthorised or illegal construction of some floors is being dealt with by the court of Municipal Corporation, adding that the law would take its own course and requests would be made for an early decision in this matter.

Demands Of Hindu Right Groups

The Hindu right groups staged a massive protest last week near the Vidhan Sabha at the Chaura Maidan, demanding demolition of the alleged "illegal" mosque in the Sanjauli area.

Hindu Jagran Manch's Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam had said that their demands include the demolition of the "illegal structures" where outsiders are coming in the state take shelter besides abolishing the Waqf Board and registration of outsiders.

Devi Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who called "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, noting that people from across the state responded and showed "Sanatan unity".

What Political Leaders Said

CM Sukhu had asserted that everyone have the right to protest, saying that there is respect for all religions.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years. He asserted that the matter is not religion, rather that of legal and illegal.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had said that there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers. "Nobody is above law and whatever action is taken will be under the parameters of the law, whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Match Day 3 Live Updates: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  2. Ireland Women Vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE-W Vs ENG-W Cricket Match
  3. AFG Vs NZ, Greater Noida Test: Afghanistan Cricket Board Issues Statement
  4. English County Championship: Indian Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal Shines, Picks Up Five-Wicket Haul
  5. England Name Uncapped Duo In Test Squad For Pakistan Tour In October
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Far From Comfortable Despite Perfect England Start
  2. Harry Kane The Centurion: Stats Behind The England Captain's Record
  3. England Centurion Harry Kane 'Hungry To Prove People Wrong'
  4. Mauricio Pochettino Named New Head Coach Of The United States National Team
  5. Ronaldo Backs Mbappe To Beat Haaland And Bellingham To Ballon D'Or
Tennis News
  1. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  2. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  3. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  4. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
  5. ATP Rankings: Taylor Fritz Reaches Top 10 Again, Emma Navarro Hits Career-High No. 8 After US Open
Hockey News
  1. Incumbent Tayyab Ikram Set For Second Term As FIH President
  2. China Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  3. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  4. Pakistan Vs Japan Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match
  5. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  2. Quota Within Quota: Lessons To Be Learned From Tamil Nadu
  3. Data, The Missing Piece In The Sub-Categorisation Debate
  4. Caste Sub-Categorisation A Blow To The Idea Of Representation
  5. 'RSS Suggestion On Caste Census Worthy Of Calm Analysis'
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  3. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
  4. New Order For Old Problem: Germany’s Border Curb To Crackdown On Illegal Immigration Explained
  5. Australia To Ban Social Media Platforms For Children | Do Age Limits Work?
Latest Stories
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 2 Highlights: Officials Call Stumps With Outfield Not Good Enough For Play
  2. Kiren Rijiju Rejects Reports Of Chinese Encroachment In Arunachal | What Are China's Territorial Claims?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 10, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Middle East Tensions: Over 40 Dead In Israeli Strike In Gaza Strip; UN Offers To Monitor Ceasefire In War-Hit Region
  5. Sanju Samson Officially Joins Kerala Super League's Malappuram FC As Co-Owner
  6. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand Name Experienced Squad; Devine, Bates Set For Ninth Straight Edition
  7. Duleep Trophy: Rinku Singh To Play; Sarfaraz May Stay Even As Big Names Head For BAN Tests
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs