Shimla Mosque Row: Security Beefed Up, Restrictions In Place Amid Hindu Groups' Call For Bandh

Tensions continued to escalate in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, with Hindu right groups calling for a bandh and administration imposing prohibitory orders in the locality.
The Shimla district administration issued restricting orders under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) Section 163 that bars the assembly of five or more persons without permission and carrying of lethal weapons, arms, including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords.
The protests over the "illegal" mosque erupted last week as Hindu right groups staged a massive demonstration at Chaura Maidan near the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla, demanding the demolition of the structure.
The Shimla Mosque Row
Security Beefed Up
Security was beefed up in Shimla's Sanjauli on Wednesday morning as some Hindu right groups called for a bandh, demanding the demolition of what they said was an unauthorised construction in the mosque and registration of outsiders coming to the state.
SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi asked people to maintain peace and said, "We held meetings with the stakeholders and are hopeful that the protest would be peaceful."
Earlier, DGP Atul Verma had said that forces had been deployed in strength, adding that police are keeping a watch on the situation.
"It is a local dispute and the Shimla district administration, municipal corporation and SP (superintendent of police) are diffusing the situation with the help of other departments," Verma had told media persons.
He said that intelligence inputs are being gathered, vigil is being kept on anti-social elements and violation of law will be investigated. He said that the law will take its own course, adding that the registration of outsiders is a continuous process which is going on.
Prohibitory Orders In Place
In wake of the growing tensions in the region, the Shimla administration imposed prohibitory orders in Sanjauli under BNSS, barring the assembly of five or more persons and carrying of any dangerous weapons or arms.
The order said that any public rally, procession without permission and demonstrations strikes including hunger strike, dharna, slogan shouting in public places causing obstruction to roads, highways, footpath and normal movement of traffic and carrying of any kind of inflammable objects to be burnt by any individual or group of persons at any public place, roads and places of worship or prayers are also prohibited.
The restrictions will be in effect in the entire Sanjauli area from Wednesday 7 am to 11:59 pm.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that the issue should not be politicised, adding that, "Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the government. People have the right to protest peacefully but there should be no damage to anyone from any community."
He said that all communities are respected in Himachal and the Vidhan Sabha speaker has constituted a committee to form rules for venders' policy as the conflict arose from a minor dispute.
Sukhu said that as far as the mosque is concerned, the case of unauthorised or illegal construction of some floors is being dealt with by the court of Municipal Corporation, adding that the law would take its own course and requests would be made for an early decision in this matter.
Demands Of Hindu Right Groups
The Hindu right groups staged a massive protest last week near the Vidhan Sabha at the Chaura Maidan, demanding demolition of the alleged "illegal" mosque in the Sanjauli area.
Hindu Jagran Manch's Himachal unit president Kamal Gautam had said that their demands include the demolition of the "illegal structures" where outsiders are coming in the state take shelter besides abolishing the Waqf Board and registration of outsiders.
Devi Bhumi Kshatriya Sangathan president Rumit Singh Thakur, who called "sanatanis" to assemble in Shimla, noting that people from across the state responded and showed "Sanatan unity".
What Political Leaders Said
CM Sukhu had asserted that everyone have the right to protest, saying that there is respect for all religions.
Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said that the mosque is built on government land and the matter has been sub judice for the past 14 years. He asserted that the matter is not religion, rather that of legal and illegal.
Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had said that there will be no laxity in dealing against any encroachers. "Nobody is above law and whatever action is taken will be under the parameters of the law, whether it is by the municipal corporation or police," he said.