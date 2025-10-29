Pune Court Orders Drunk Driver to Distribute 1,000 Pamphlets on Road Safety

A 28-year-old man caught driving drunk in Pimpri Chinchwad was fined ₹10,000 and directed to raise awareness about drunk driving.

  • The offender was caught drunk driving in Hinjawadi on July 22.

  • The Motor Vehicle Court imposed the fine under Section 23 of the BNSS.

  • Police said nearly 3,000 drunk driving cases were recorded in Pimpri Chinchwad this year.

A 28-year-old man who was arrested driving while intoxicated has been ordered by the Pune Motor Vehicle Court to produce and pass out 1,000 pamphlets warning drivers about the risks of drunk driving at city traffic signals.

The court handling violations of the Motor Vehicles Act also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine under section 23 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), according to the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

On July 22 of this year, the offender was apprehended operating a car in the Hinjawadi neighbourhood of Pimpri Chinchwad while under the influence of alcohol.

"A case was registered against him under the relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act. On Monday, the Motor Vehicle Court slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 and ordered him to print 1,000 handbills on the dangers of drunk driving and distribute them among motorists at traffic signals," a police officer from the traffic branch of Pimpri Chinchwad said.

From January to September, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have taken action against the offenders in 2,984 cases of drunk driving and filed cases in the court. 

With PTI inputs.

