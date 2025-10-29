Pune Court Orders Drunk Driver to Distribute 1,000 Pamphlets on Road Safety

A 28-year-old man who was arrested driving while intoxicated has been ordered by the Pune Motor Vehicle Court to produce and pass out 1,000 pamphlets warning drivers about the risks of drunk driving at city traffic signals.



The court handling violations of the Motor Vehicles Act also imposed a Rs 10,000 fine under section 23 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), according to the Pimpri Chinchwad police.



On July 22 of this year, the offender was apprehended operating a car in the Hinjawadi neighbourhood of Pimpri Chinchwad while under the influence of alcohol.