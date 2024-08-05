National

Pune Floods: Red Alert Sounded For Pimpri-Chinchwad & Low-Lying Areas; Power Supply Cut Due To Heavy Rains

Residents along the Pavana and Mula rivers were relocated and evacuated from their homes due to flood warnings. Furthermore, power cuts have been made in the area as a safety precaution.

Pune Floods red alert rains
Red Alert Sounded For Pimpri-Chinchwad & Low-Lying Areas; Power Supply Cut Due To Heavy Rains | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As heavy rains continue to lash over Maharashtra, a red alert has been sounded for Pune and Satvara districts. Amid the heavy downpour, as dams and rivers begin to swell, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has sounded a red alert for the region and urged those in low-lying areas to evacuate.

As per Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh, the displaced citizens were relocated to civic schools and are being provided with basic necessities such as food, water, and medicine.

Amid the heavy rains and flood alerts, power supply to around 3,050 consumers was cut as a safety precaution. Electricity supply for Pune, Pimpri, and in the talukas of Khed, Maval, and Ambegaon has been cut off for safety reasons.

Due to the heavy downpour, Khadakwasla Dam is releasing water at 27,016 cusecs, Mulshi at 27,609 cusecs, Pavana at 5,000 cusecs, and Chasakman at 8,050 cusecs. If the rains continue, the rate of water released may increase, rising the risk of floods.

In view of the IMD red alert, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reviewed the rain and flood situation and discussed it with the Pune Divisional Commissioner, Pune District Collector, and the municipal commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

