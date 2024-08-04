IMD Weather Forcecast: Rainfall Warning Issued For Kerala, Karnataka And Other States; Yellow Alert in Mumbai

Amid flash floods and landslides across the country, the monsoon trough is active all over India. As per the latest forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department, rainfall warnings have been issued for at least seven states for the next seven days.
Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for the city of Mumbai by the Regional Weather Department as heavy rains continue to lash over the Maharashtra capital.
Rainfall Warning Active For 7 States
Based on the all-India forecast issued by IMD, the states of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal are expected to witness heavy rainfall.
In South India, areas in the Coastal Karnataka region are expected to witness very heavy rainfall from August 4 to 5.
In Jharkhand and Bihar, light to moderate rainfall is expected with heavy rainfall in isolated places.
For Madhya Pradesh, light to heavy rainfall has been predicted. Similar predictions have been put forth for Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal for the next seven days.
Heavy Rainfall To Lash Over Kerala, Maharashtra
For Maharashtra, IMD has predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" over the ghat areas and the Konkan and Goa regions. Meanwhile in Kerala, as the state continues to reel in from the Wayanad disaster, heavy rainfall is expected to lash over Kerala and Mahe in isolated pockets.
In the southern peninsula, widespread rainfall is expected over Coastal Karantaka, Lakshadweep, Kerala and Mahe and Karnataka. Furthermore, scattered rains are expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
In Mumbai, the regional met department has issued a yellow alert for the city for "heavy rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places."
Furthermore, an orange alert is underway for the distrcits of Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also issued a red alert for Palghar, Pune and Satara districts.