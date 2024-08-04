The Unsung Heroes: Survivors In Action

Nishad's story highlights Kerala's remarkable capacity for quick action in the face of natural disasters. "There is a voluntary organisation called Karunya in Chooralmala," he recounts. "They have equipment and trained volunteers. An earthmover was readily available at the site, allowing us to save around 50 people." The Karunya volunteers could swiftly help many to get out of the water by giving them ropes. Despite the efforts, nine went out of their hands and had gone with the debris. “We could not save them. They fell into the water from our hands,” Nishad recounts the harrowing experience that shook him the most. However, this trauma does not deter him from the rescue and relief work further.