‘Doors Broken Open’: Wayanad Landslide Survivors Say Abandoned Homes Are Being Looted

The displaced inhabitants fear that thieves are taking advantage of the Kerala's worst humanitarian crisis to take valuables.

Wayanad Landslide
A rescuer stands next to a damaged houses on the 2nd day of operation following landslide in Wayanad district, Kerala, Wednesday, July 31, 2024 | Photo: PTI
Residents in landslide-devastated villages in Kerala's Wayanad district who were forced to flee their homes have reported thefts from abandoned houses, prompting police to step up night patrols. The displaced inhabitants fear that thieves are taking advantage of the state's worst humanitarian crisis to take valuables.

Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing.

"We are the ones who have lost everything in the tragedy," an affected person told reporters.

Rescuers search through mud and debris for a third day after landslides set off by torrential rains in Wayanad district, Kerala, Aug 1, 2024. - AP
'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward

BY Shahina K. K.

"We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslide tragedy. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open."

He complained that thieves had even targeted their room in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai. "Action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission," the statement said.

"No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise, without police permission at night," it said.

Kerala Landslides | 215 Dead, Nearly 300 Missing

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced that his government will construct 100 houses for victims of landslide-hit Wayanad. As many as 215 people have died and over 500 were injured in the massive landslides that hit Wayanad district in the small hours of July 30.

Around 300 people are suspected to be missing, and rescue operators are battling adverse conditions, including waterlogged soil, as they search through destroyed homes and buildings.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said the industrialists of the state and private organisations have also come forward to help in various ways.

(With PTI Inputs)

