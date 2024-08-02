'Entered A House With No One, Just Trophies': In Wayanad, Resilience Is The Only Way Forward

Sakkeena, a volunteer from IRW (Ideal Relief Wing), an independent NGO focused solely on rescue and relief, hails from Kozhikode. She and her team are engaged in cleaning the bodies of women. Sakkeena stays in the inquest room, waiting for the bodies to arrive after the inquest procedure. She reached Wayanad on the morning of August 2 and by the afternoon had cleaned nine bodies. After 72 hours since the disaster, handling the bodies has become increasingly difficult. "They are not in good shape. Most of the bodies are deeply soaked in mud, we have to be very careful while cleaning," she said. Sakkeena could not leave for Wayanad on the day of the disaster because she was busy in her village, helping people move to safer places. Due to heavy rains in North Kerala, several areas in Kozhikode and other northern districts have been inundated. Around fifty women volunteers from IRW are active in different localities in Wayanad, according to Sakkeena.