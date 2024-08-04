In The Wake Of Disaster: Cloudburst Engulfs Village In Himachal Pradesh, Leaves 33 Missing

By morning, it was only a trail of destruction with members of almost every family missing. When they reached the school, they discovered that the lower floor was completely submerged in mud and slush. Everything had been washed away, and the only object that drew attention was a trophy won by three students—Rikita, Radhika, and Anjali—in an inter-school sporting event. The trophy was a poignant reminder of the winners, who were no longer there. The suffering and agony of families impacted by the cloud burst and subsequent floods in Samej Khad, on the Shimla-Kullu border, remains intense and unyielding, even after 72 hours of the tragedy and massive rescue operation. There is still no trace of the 33 people still missing. So, far only eight bodies have been found.