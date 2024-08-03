National

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Lone House Survives After Nature’s Fury Wipes-out Entire Village

Himachal Pradesh: Over sixty houses were reportedly washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods.

Photo: PTI
An entire village has been wiped-out in Himachal Pradesh due to the recent cloudburst. At the village, only one house has been able to stand the nature’s fury.

Anita Devi from the village of Samej shared her heart-wrenching story to NDTV, highlighting the severity of the calamity.

Devi, is said to be a resident of Samej village. She has reportedly said on Wednesday night, while she and her family were asleep, a loud bang shook their house.

"When we looked outside, the entire village had been washed away. We fled to the village's Bhagwati Kali Mata temple and spent the entire night there," she said as per the report.

Her voice trembled with emotion as she spoke, it mentioned.

Anita continued, "Only our house survived the devastation, but everything else was swept away before my eyes. Now, I don't know who I should stay with."

Bakhshi Ram, an elderly resident of Samej village, quoted in the report has also shared his ordeal.

“My family members, around 14 to 15 people, were swept away in the flood. I received news of the flood at 2 am and was in Rampur at the time, so I survived. When I arrived here at 4 am, everything was destroyed. Now, I am searching for my loved ones, hoping that someone is still alive," Ram said.

According to reports, a total of 53 people are still missing and six bodies were recovered so far as on Saturday after a cloudburst followed by flashfloods wreaked widespread destruction in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Reports said over sixty houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods.

